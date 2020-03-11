Coronavirus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Asks PM Narendra Modi to Withdraw ‘Negative’ COVID-19 Certificate for Entering India, Says ‘Indians Stranded in Italy Due to Circular’

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: To cease the spread of COVID-19 cases in India, the government is taking every necessary step. India on Tuesday has imposed additional restrictions on passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India, making it mandatory for them to submit a certificate of having tested negative for Coronavirus from designated laboratories authorised by health authorities of these countries. 'Work From Home, Self-Quarantine for 14 Days': Government Issues Advisory for Incoming International Passengers Amid Coronavirus Scare in India.

Reacting to the development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "we are receiving information that many Indians are stranded in airports in Italy as they are not able to board flights to India without the certificates of having tested negative for COVID 19." Coronavirus Outbreak: 58 Indians Brought Back From Iran Amid COVID-19 Epidemic.

"While there is no difference of opinion that enough safeguards should be taken so that the disease does not spread, undue hardships to Indians wanting to come home in an hour of crisis is totally unwarranted. They can be tested on arrival and kept in quarantine if necessary. There are necessary facilities in our countries," the letter said.

"I request you to immediately intervene and give directions to withdraw this circular so that Indians in Italy who are presently stranded in the airport despite having booked tickets are able to return home," it added.

As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 50, including 16 tourists from Italy. The figure also includes the three cases from Kerala who have been discharged following recovery.

The government has already suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India in view of the emerging global scenarios regarding coronavirus disease.

