Coronavirus Lockdown: No Shortage of LPG Cylinders, Deliveries to Continue, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Reports of Panic Bookings

LPG Cylinders | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 29: The country's largest public-sector refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Sunday said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders. The clarification came after reports surfaced that LPG cylinders may go out of stock amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. This led to the panic booking of LPG cylinders in several cities. However, Indian Oil Corporation dismissed these reports. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

"We assure all our Indane customers that there is currently no shortage of LPG, and domestic cylinders are being supplied as per usual," read a statement by Indian Oil Corporation. Even though the Centre assured that LPG cylinders' delivery will continue during the lockdown, there has been a surge in bookings since March 25 owing to the fear of a possible shortage. Many are making bookings even without having an empty cylinder to return.

"Without empty cylinders, our customers are making calls to book new LPG cylinders. When our delivery boys reach their home, perplexed customers say that they do not have an empty cylinder to return," KA Subramanyam, a Tiruchirappalli-based cylinder distributor, told Times of India. Similar panic bookings were seen in other parts of the country as well.