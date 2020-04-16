Coronavirus Lockdown Woe: Woman Fails to Reach In-Laws' House Due to Shutdown, Husband Ties Knot With Ex-Girlfriend in Patna's Paliganj

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Patna, April 16: The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly wrecked a marriage of a woman who got stuck at her parents' house. Her husband married to his former girlfriend after she could not return to her in-laws' house due to the lockdown. The incident took place in Patna's Paliganj where Dheeraj Kumar tied the knot with another woman after his wife failed to return from her parents' house due to the lockdown. Dubai Man Seeks Permit to Move Between Houses Of His Two Wives During Coronavirus Lockdown, Police Official Gives Bizarre Response.

Dheeraj's wife had gone to her maternal house in Dulhin Bazar area before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown starting March 25, all vehicular movements stopped and she could not return to Dheeraj's house. Dheeraj called her multiple times and asked her to come back somehow. However, the helpless woman could do nothing. Bengaluru Man Fails to Follow Tripartite Agreement of Sharing Time Equally Between Two Wives Due to Coronavirus Lockdown, Fist Wife Seeks Help From Police to Get Her Man Back.

When the lockdown was extended till May 3, their married life took a tragic turn. Dheeraj got so angry that he decided to marry his ex-flame. Upon realising this, the woman approached the police and lodged an FIR against her husband alleging infidelity. Subsequently, Dheeraj was summoned and later arrested, Deccan Herald reported.

A similar case was recently reported from Bengaluru where a man is found struggling to follow a tripartite agreement of sharing time equally between his two wives due to the lockdown. The man got stuck at his second wife's home and couldn't reach to the residence of his first wife. In order to get back her man, the first wife had approached the women's helpline number of Bengaluru police.