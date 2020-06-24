New Delhi, June 24: Ramdevs Patanjali Research Institute (PRI), which has developed Coronil that has been claimed as a cure for Covid-19, has discovered that natural phytochemicals in ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi have the potential to combat Covid-19 and its pathogenicity.

The prescribed intervention includes ashwagandha, giloy, tulsi, anu taila and swasari ras. The research and trials were conducted at the NIMS University in Jaipur. Patanjali Was Issued Licence For Immunity Booster, Cough & Fever, Coronavirus Was Not Mentioned in Application, Alleges Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept.

The Covid-19 infection is known to affect individuals with weak immunity more severely. "Therefore, enhancing immunity is definitely one of the ways the doctors across the globe have been using for treating Covid 19 cases," according to a Patanjali report.

According to the report, to combat Covid-19 with Ayurveda, "we have screened close to 1,000 phytochemicals from more than 100 medicinal plants. We looked for their binding affinities to Covid-19 essential proteins and host protein interactions."

"We have discovered that natural phytochemcials in ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi have the potential to combat Covid-19 and its pathogenicity," Patanjali said. Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic COVID-19 Medicine SWASARI_VATI, CORONIL, Baba Ramdev Says Clinical Trial Shows 100% Patients Recovered in 7 Days.

In reply to a questionnaire from the Ministry of Ayush, the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar, pointed out that the clinical trials for the Ayurvedic medicines were conducted and registered with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) as per the guidelines of the Clinical Evaluation of Ayurvedic Interventions by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of Ayush.

The Patanjali reply signed by Acharya Balkrishna said the clinical trials were also communicated to the Director General of the Council in an email by the Principal Investigator, Ganpat Devpura.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).