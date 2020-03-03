Coronavirus Outbreak: Air India Issues Alert For Travellers On Board February 25 Flight AI 154 From Vienna to Delhi After Man on Board Tested Positive for COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: National carrier Air India on Tuesday issued a statement confirming that one of its passengers who flew on AI-154 Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25, tested positive of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the airline has urged all the passengers of the AI-154 flight to follow the health advisory that has been put up by the Union Ministry of Health. "This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI-154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th February 2020. One of the passengers has tested positive for coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Coronavirus. Kindly visit mohfw.gov.in/diseasealerts/novel-corona-virus", the tweet read. Coronavirus Scare in India: PM Narendra Modi Says Extensive Review Done, 'No Need to Panic'.

The Ministry of Health has put in place a travel advisory for Indians, discharge policy for suspect or confirmed novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases, guidelines on Clinical management of severe acute respiratory illness, Guidance on Surveillance for human infection with 2019-nCoV and other details related to Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

After a Delhi resident, who traveled in the Air India flight from Vienna to Delhi flight on February 25, tested positive for coronavirus, the national carrier asked the flight crew of that day to be on a self-imposed home quarantine for 14 days to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in India. 10 crew members including the Commander and the Co-pilot of the flight have been told to be on a 14 day quarantine at their homes, a senior Air India official said.

On Monday, two new positive cases of coronavirus were reported- one from Delhi and the other one from Telangana. The Union Health Ministry said the Delhi man had travelled to Italy while the patient from Telangana had visited Dubai.