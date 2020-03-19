Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh: Section 144 Imposed in Raipur, Other Parts of State, Announces CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Raipur, March 19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the imposition of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Raipur and other parts of the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Baghel, while speaking to reporters, said the prohibitory orders are necessitated to ensure COVID-19 - which is at "stage 2" at present - does not turn into a community outbreak. Catch All Live Updates Related to Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain spread of coronavirus," Baghel said, adding that the administration has also been asked to ensure social distancing and encourage hygiene measures among the people.

Section 144 of the CrPC bars the assemblage of four or more persons in public. The prohibitory orders are imposed in situations where the government wants to restrict the number of people who leave their residences and gather at public places.

Coronavirus has so far infected 168 persons in India, with three among them confirmed to be dead. Maharashtra tops the chart among all Indian states, with 46 COVID-19 positive cases recorded so far. Kerala is second with 27 active cases, followed by 17 each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and 14 in Karnataka.