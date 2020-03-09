Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 3-year-old Kid From Kerala Tests Positive For COVID-19, 40 Cases Detected So Far

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ernakulam, March 9: A three-year-old child from Kerala's Ernakulam district, who recently travelled to Italy, has been tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. The child has been kept in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. With this, the total number of infected cases has risen to 40 in India. The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Dr NK Kuttappan, Ernakulam District Medical Officer, told news agency ANI, “The child arrived in Kochi on 7th Mar from Italy with his parents. He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father and mother are under observation at the isolation ward of the medical college.”

ANI's Tweet:

Dr. NK Kuttappan, Ernakulam Dist Medical Officer: The child arrived in Kochi on 7th Mar from Italy with his parents. He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father&mother are under observation at isolation ward of the medical college. #Kerala https://t.co/TzohuJXasE — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

According to reports, the family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms. This is the sixth positive case reported in the state in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, five members of a family tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Pathanamthitta district. They have been kept in the isolation wards. Three of the five members of the family had reportedly returned from Italy. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Paytm Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Gurugram.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Pathanamthitta District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district for three days. Meanwhile, the state board Class 10 examination will be held as per schedule.

Earlier in the day, a man from Jammu and Kashmir has been tested for coronavirus, while test results of another man are still awaited. Both the patients had recently travelled to Iran and South Korea. They have been kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.