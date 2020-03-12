Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Andhra Pradesh Reports First Suspected Case From Nellore, Final Results of Patient Awaited

Coronavirus Status in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 11: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday reported a suspected coronavirus positive case from Nellore district. Stating the person has recently returned from Italy is under observation at the Nellore government hospital. The officials have also mentioned that the final test results are awaited.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, the youth had returned from Italy two weeks ago and was admitted to Nellore government hospital four days back with symptoms of cold, fever and sore throat. Though the treatment is underway, he has been kept under observation untill final results are out. The medical and health department authorities have refused to give other details about the patient or his travel history. However, sources claim that he returned from Italy to Delhi first and from there to Chennai and from there to Nellore by road. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry.

Briefing more about the latest update, Nellore district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr S Rajya Lakshmi said, as quoted by the daily, Initial tests at Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, indicated that he had symptoms of coronavirus. Fresh samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology for further tests. Pending the test results, he has been quarantined in the isolation ward of the Nellore hospital and is being observed."

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that all the existing visa of forign nationals, except for diplomatic, official, United Nations, international organizations, employment or project visas have been suspended til April 15, 2020, citing the global outbreak of coronavirus. The Union Ministry also informed that the new move will come into effect from midnight of March 13, 2020.

Apart from this, the Health Ministry also stated that all the incoming travelers from Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, after February 15 would be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. It said, "All incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain & Germany after 15th Feb, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days."