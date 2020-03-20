Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Count Climbs to 195, PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew' as Death Toll Rises to 4

People being screened for coronavirus at the Chennai Central Railway Station (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 195 from 169 reported on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Of these 195, there are 171 active coronavirus cases. While 19 patients were discharged after they recovered, one migrated. The country has reported four deaths due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, so far - one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

There were 26 fresh cases in last 24 hours with Punjab reporting its first COVID-19 death. A 79-year-old man died at a civil hospital in Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The elderly man had travel history of Germany and Italy. On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation, called for a "janata curfew" on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

"...This is a public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves," PM Modi said. He urged people to follow this "curfew", not go out on the streets or even gather in their societies and stay inside their homes. Maharashtra continued to remain on top of the list with 47 coronavirus cases. Of them, three are foreign nationals. Kerala has reported 28 cases, of them, three recovered and were discharged.

There are 14 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, while Delhi has 13. Haryana has reported 17 - 14 of them are foreign nationals. Of the 19 cases reported from Uttar Pradesh, nine recovered and were discharged. Telangana has reported 16. One of them has been discharged. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two. Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.