Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Indian Railways Allows Thousands of Stranded Passengers to Stay in Retiring Rooms Till Train Services Resume

Passengers of Indian Railways (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 23: In a bid to help stranded passengers, the Indian Railways on Monday extended the time limit to stay in its retiring rooms till trains services resume. Thousands of passengers have been stranded at railway stations across India in the wake of suspension of train services. The Indian Railways announced relaxation in the time limit prescribed for passengers to stay in its retiring rooms. The relaxation shall be in force till normal train services resume.

The Indian Railways suspended all passenger trains until March 31 to stop the spread of COVID-19 contagion that has killed at least seven people and infected more than 417 in India. A senior railway official said that decision on relaxation of time was taken as certain passengers were lodged in railway retiring rooms and supposed to travel by train in a day or two, but were stuck as all trains stand cancelled and they have nowhere else to go. Coronavirus Scare: Railways Increases Platform Tickets Price From Rs 10 to Rs 50 at 250 Stations in Bid to Limit Crowds.

According to reports, operations of nearly 13,600 trains, including passenger, mail and express, were suspended from Sunday midnight till the end of March. Only goods trains shall operate to ensure supply of essential items. On Saturday, the railways had cancelled 245 pairs of trains and also stopped providing blankets in the air-conditioned coaches.