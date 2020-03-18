Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 147

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 as on Wednesday at 9 am. According to an ANI tweet, the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare comprises of 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 42 cases. One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.

Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune confirmed the news and said that the infected person had a travel history to France and the Netherlands. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 18 in Pune. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: One More Person Tests Positive in Pune, Statewide Toll Jumps to 42.

Kerala comes in second place with a total of 27 coronavirus positive cases comprising of 25 Indian nationals and 2 foreigners. Three people in the state have also been cured. Karnataka has confirmed a total of 11 people and one death till now. Uttar Pradesh has 16 people infected, comprising of 15 Indians and 1 foreigner. 5 people have been cured in the state.



Here's the State/UT-wise Table:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 9 1 2 1 3 Haryana 2 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 11 0 0 1 5 Kerala 25 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 38 3 0 1 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telangana 3 2 1 0 12 UT of J&K 3 0 0 0 13 UT of Ladakh 8 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 15 1 5 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 16 West Bengal 1 0 0 0 Total confirmed cases in India 122 25 14 3

India also reported the third death and the first in Maharashtra on Tuesday where a 63-year-old man passed away at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. West Bengal on Tuesday confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state, days after several other provinces began reporting COVID-19 infections. The 18-year-old male, the infected person had a travel history to the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, in a first positive case of coronavirus in the Indian Army, a jawan was found infected by the novel coronavirus in Ladakh. Reportedly, the Indian Army jawan, who tested positive for COVID-19 belongs to Ladakh Scouts.