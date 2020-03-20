Coronavirus Scare: BMC Issues Circular to Delete Misleading Text in COVID-19 Awareness Ad About 'Keeping Away From Domestic & Wild Animals'

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @berkaygumustekin/ unsplash.com)

Mumbai, March 20: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular to zone 1 to 7 directing the deletion of a misleading text in COVID-19 awareness ad about 'keeping away from domestic and wild animals'. According to a Times of India report, images of bat and puppy will be covered with stickers now. Other civic bodies like Vasai-Virar and Thane will also delete portions of the ad about the information on staying away from animals.

Animal Welfare Board of India issued an urgent note to all the states and Union Territories to dispel rumours that falsely link the spread of the novel coronavirus with animals. The body further pointed out that false information led to a rise in the cruelty among the animals. The WHO also stated that it is a myth that one should stay away from animals in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Second Dog in Hong Kong Tests Positive for Coronavirus After The Death of Quarantined 17-Year-Old Pomeranian.

In Hong Kong, a fresh case of a dog being infected with the deadly virus was reported. The 2-year-old German Shepherd — owned by a COVID-19-infected 30-year-old woman was quarantined at a government facility. According to a New York Post report, the second dog in Hong Kong has contracted coronavirus which seems to be likely case of human-to-animal transmission.