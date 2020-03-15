Coronavirus Scare: Government Stops Issuing Parliament Visitor Passes Due to COVID-19 Fears

Parliament building (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 15: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has stopped issuing visitor passes to witness Parliament proceedings as a precautionary measure. Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava has issued a notification which said the practice of issuing visitor passes has been suspended in view of rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Coronavirus Twist in Madhya Pradesh Politics: All Congress MLAs, Including Rebels, to Go Through COVID-19 Test, Says Kamal Nath Government.

"Accordingly, members are requested not to recommend issue of Public Gallery passes and/or tender request(s) for Showground of Parliament House Complex. Kind cooperation of the Members is solicited," the notification read. Some lawmakers, including Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, have sought to end the budget session earlier than the scheduled date in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The second half of the budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 3.

However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has ruled out the possibility of shortening the ongoing budget session of Parliament. "There is no question of curtailing the Budget Session. The session will not be curtailed," Joshi told PTI earlier this week. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the lower house on March 16.

India has reported 107 coronavirus cases so far. A total of 31 persons have been confirmed for COVID-19 disease in the state of Maharashtra. Apart from Maharashtra, UP and Telangana are reflecting increased numbers of confirmed cases in the data provided by the Health Ministry. At least 22 coronavirus cases have been reported from Kerala, including 3 recovered and discharged earlier.