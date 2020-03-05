Coronavirus Scare: PM Narendra Modi's Visit to India-EU Summit Deferred Amid COVID-19 Fears

Narendra Modi & coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 5: Indian government on Thursday deferred the India-European Union Summit which is scheduled to take place in Brussels from March 13, citing the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not take part in the international summit.

Informing about the latest development, Union External Affair Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said to the media, "As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man From Ghaziabad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Total Cases Rise to 30.

However, Kumar said that PM Modi would not cancel his visit to Bangladesh and would be present during Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman birth anniversary in Dhaka on March 17, 2020. He stated that PM Modi had accepted the invitation of Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina and will be in Dhaka to attend the celebrations.

Coronavirus Latest Update:

It is to be known that globally at least 3,283 people have been killed due to noval coronavirus, while over 95,000 are affected. In China alone, more that 3,012 people had died, while 80,409 cases had been confirmed. In India, the count of total positive cases of nCoV detected in the country has risen to 30.