Coronavirus Scare: Western Railway Cancels 35 Trips of 10 Trains Citing Low Occupancy

Railways | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 17: Several trains including those plying on Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Indore, Jamnagar-Bandra and other key routes have been suspended by the Western Railway citing low occupancy. The number of passengers have sharply dipped since the government advisory on coronavirus warned citizens against unwarranted journeys. Mumbai Locals, Metros, Hotels Open For Now But 'Citizens Must Show Self-Discipline'; Private Companies Encouraged to Permit Work From Home.

Citing the drop in number of commuters, the Western Railway on Tuesday announced the termination of 35 trips of 10 trains. The announcement came shortly after the Central Railway cancelled 23 trains amid the scare over coronavirus pandemic. The list of cancelled trains included Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani, among others.

List of Trains Cancelled by Western Railway

Western Railway: 35 trips of 10 trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy in view of COVID19. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xU49LA9iet — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Trains and other means of commutation in the nation have not been suspended so far, considering that the coronavirus outbreak is in its "second stage" in the nation. In Mumbai and Pune, the administration had warned to clamp down the commutation lines in the days to come if citizens do not adhere to "self-discipline" for the next 15 days.

India has so far recorded 137 positive cases of coronavirus. The death toll jumped to three earlier on Tuesday, with a 64-year-old man in Mumbai succumbing to death at Kasturba Hospital. In Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected Indian state so far, the toll of infected cases surged to 41 as two more persons - in Mumbai and Pune each - tested positive.