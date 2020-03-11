Coronavirus Status in India: Total Positive Cases, Govt Advisories, Visa Restrictions and All You Need to Know About COVID-19 Outbreak in The Country

Coronavirus Status in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed over 4000 people across the world, has been casting a dark shadow on over 100 countries and territories since January 2020. The Novel Coronavirus, which was later named as COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), originated from Wuhan in China, has infected 113,702 people globally in nearly three months. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, the affected nations have been taking a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In India, a total of 50 positive cases have been reported so far.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India is on the rise. The confirmed cases include people with a travel history to affected countries. In the wake of the coronavirus scare across the nation, India stepped up tougher border control measures to combat the outbreak. The government has imposed visa restrictions and issued several advisories as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Mizoram Becomes Third Northeastern State to Ban Entry of Foreigners.

Coronavirus Positive Cases in India Stand at 50

Of the 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, 34 cases are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians. On Tuesday, 8 positive cases were reproted from Kerala, 5 from Pune and one from Bengaluru. After the 44 positive cases declared on Tuesday, three positive cases were reported from Bengaluru with travel history from the US via Dubai, one more positive case was reported from Bengaluru with travel history from US via Heathrow.

Two positive cases were reported from Pune with a travel history from Dubai while three of the total cases have been discharged now. In addition, the two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh on Tuesday were both found to be negative for COVID-19. Track the Live Status of Coronavirus Across the World.

India reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection on 30 January 2020 in the state of Kerala. The affected had a travel history from Wuhan city in China. The other two, who tested positive in January 2020, had come in contact with the first infected patient. The first three Indians tested positive for coronavirus are from Kerala and have been discharged, but home-quarantined. Since then, total nine cases have been reported from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in Kerala.

More than 1400 Under Surveillance In India

Amid the rising scare of coronavirus in India, more than 1400 contacts have been put under surveillance till date. Also, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

Advisory For People With Travel History to COVID-Hit Nations

The travel advisory calls for passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. The government has urged their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

Advisory For International Passengers Returning to India

An advisory has also been put in place for all incoming international passengers returning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended “DOs and DON’Ts”. Travellers to affected nations have been screened on their arrival as any person having travelled abroad, might possibly have come in contact with people affected with COVID-19 during their stay there or even while in transit at airports.

India Imposes Restrictions on Visa

The government has also suspended visa given to foreigners from certain nations.

All regular Visas (including e Visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, 2020 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended. Regular visas (including e Visas) granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1, 2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so.

India Sets Guidelines for International Cruise Ships

India has announced strict guidelines for international cruise ships to call on an Indian port to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any ship, crew or passenger which has a history of visiting a COVID-19 affected country since February 1 will not be permitted to enter any Indian port till March 31. The government has said that cruise ships which had intimated their call to Indian port prior to January 1 will be allowed.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been put in place with immediate effect for international cruise ships. The ships will be allowed on ports having thermal screening facility for passengers and crew. If any passengers or crew show symptoms of the disease, they will not be allowed to disembark. The passenger will be quarantined on the ship. If the samples are found to be positive, the passenger will be shifted to an isolation facility attached to the port and the ship be asked to move out.

Coronavirus Update in China

The death toll in China as of Wednesday jumped to 3,158. A total of 80,778 confirmed cases have been reported in China till Wednesday. On the same day, 1578 cases were cured and discharged.

Coronavirus Status Worldwide

According to WHO, a total of 1,13,702 confirmed cases have been reported so far across the globe, with 4125 new cases worldwide with 3140 deaths in China alone. As many as 4012 deaths have been reported till Wednesday from 109 countries that have been affected by the deadly virus.

In view of the global spread of the novel coronavirus, the government of India assured that it is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, WHO Director- General in his regular media briefing stated that the threat of a pandemic has become very real; however, this would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.