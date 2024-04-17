Pune, April 17: In a shocking turn of events, a 28-year-old techie from Pune fell victim to a “courier scam”, losing a staggering Rs 13.94 lakh between November 2023 and April this year. The woman was also made to strip on video call by the fraudsters who, posing as officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and representatives of a global courier firm, allegedly duped the woman over “drug parcel.”

According to a TOI report, the victim was contacted by a man claiming to be an ‘NCB officer’. He made a video call to her, asking her to disrobe for ‘physical verification’, under the false accusation of ‘money laundering and terror links’. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act for cheating and forcing a woman to disrobe. Karnataka Shocker: Schoolgirl Allegedly Strip-Searched in Bagalkot, Taken to Temple To 'Prove' Innocence After Teacher Reports Theft, Dies by Suicide.

The victim stated that the unidentified man, posing as a representative of a global courier firm, informed her that a parcel sent to Taiwan had been intercepted by NCB officials. The parcel, which had her name as the sender, allegedly contained a passport, drugs, and other material. The man then claimed to connect the call to an NCB official. West Bengal Shocker: School Teacher Allegedly Forces Minor Girl Students To Strip, Takes Their Photographs in Hooghly; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Under the guise of interrogation, the man obtained her bank account details and persuaded her to transfer money for ‘verification’. The victim realized she had been cheated when the man refused to return her money and ceased all communication. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the cyber crime department of Pune Police.

