Amaravati, April 28: In an apparent indication of his views on lockdown, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that public would lose four times the losses incurred by the government if lockdown is reimplemented.

The Chief Minister's observations came while he was discussing the Covid situation in the state and other issues with the district collectors and SPs in the course of the 'Spandana' video conference. Vaccination Drive in Andhra Pradesh May Slow Down Due to Unavailability of COVID-19 Vaccines in Nellore and West Godavari.

Reddy directed the district collectors and SPs to be on high alert in the coming months in view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a media release issued by the government, the Chief Minister pointed out that for every rupee lost by the government due to the lockdown, the common man will lose Rs 4.

"The lockdown cost the government nearly Rs 20,000 crore in 2020, which means a loss of about Rs 80,000 crore to the people," he told the officials.

Noting that the 320-340 MT of oxygen being supplied every day is adequate in the present scenario, the Chief Minister said that people with SPO2 level less than 94 should be provided with oxygen.

He also said that the district collectors should take the onus for the 104 call centres and ensure their effective functioning.

"Beds should be arranged for Covid patients within three hours of calling the 104 call centre," he said.

