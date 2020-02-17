COVID-19: Second Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Kerala Hospital, Sent to Home Quarantine

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 17: The second patient, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, has been discharged from the hospital, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The patient, who repeatedly showed negative results of the coronavirus, will now be in-home quarantine for two weeks. The patient is a student from Wuhan University and had returned to Kerala from China on January 24. Coronavirus: China Seeking Court Approval to Kill 20,000 2019-nCoV-Infected Patients to Prevent Further Spread? Know Truth Behind Viral News.

His samples had tested positive for the virus on February 2. Out of the three persons from Kerala who found infected with coronavirus, two have been discharged so far. Only one patient who had tested positive is now in hospital at Thrissur Medical College. The first patient was discharged after treatment on February 13. All 406 people housed at the quarantine facility at an ITBP camp in Delhi will be sent to their residences in a phased manner from today. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

Their final report has come out negative with no coronavirus infection symptoms. The group of people were evacuated from China's Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly infection -- on February 1 and 2 and were shifted at Chhawla quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Meanwhile, in China, the number of fatalities climbed to 1,665 on Sunday after 142 more people died due to the infection.