Raipur, April 3: Chhattisgarh Public Relations Commissioner Taran Prakash Sinha on Friday appealed to all media personnel to take COVID-19 vaccination amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. Taran Prakash Sinha urged scribes to get vaccinated to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus and to help the government to fight COVID-19. COVID-19: Positivity Rate Not as High as Was in Sept, Says Chhattisgarh Minister.

“All friends from the print, electronic and social media are urged to follow the given precautionary guidelines and avail the Covid-19 vaccination as per their eligibility, to safeguard themselves from the deadly infection,” reported The New Indian Express quoting the Chhattisgarh PR Commission as saying he further appealed to the media staff to strictly followed the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

Amid rising coronavirus infections in the state, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also urged people to visit their nearest immunisation centre and get vaccinated. Sinha also appreciated the role of media personnel in creating awareness among the masses on coronavirus.

On Friday, the state government had written to the Centre to include journalists in the nation-wide vaccination drive. On Thursday, the state reported 4,617 new cases were reported. It is the highest single-day count recorded in the state so far. There are currently close to 29,000 active coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, over 4,200 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).