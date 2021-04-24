New Delhi, April 24: Amid the shortage of oxygen in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all chief ministers to send spare oxygen to the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal wrote to all the CMs seeking held from them to tackle the growing crisis due to the shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Notably, COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased drastically in the past few weeks leading to the shortage of oxygen in the union territory.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate.” Oxygen Shortage: 25 Ganga Ram Hospital Patients Die As O2 Dwindles in Delhi Hospitals, CM Arvind Kejriwal Pleads for Help.

Tweet By Arvind Kejriwal:

I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, 20 critically ill patients reportedly died at Jaipur Golden Hospital. Dr DK Baluja, Medical Director at Jaipur Golden Hospital, told a news channel that the patients died because oxygen-carrying vehicles did not reach on time. Several other major hospitals in the national hospital also complaint about the shortage of oxygen.

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths on Friday. It was the second consecutive day when the national capital reported the highest number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in a single day.

As of now, there are 92,029 active COVID-19 cases in the city, taking the total coronavirus tally to 9,80,679. The death toll in the national capital has mounted to 13,541. The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 32.43 percent, and the case fatality rate is at 1.38 percent.

