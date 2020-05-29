COVID-19 Tally in Delhi Rises to 17,386, Death Toll Mounts to 398, Total 7,846 Recovered So Far, Says Satyendar Jain

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 29: The COVID-19 count in Delhi mounted to 17,386 on Friday with 1,106 cases that were reported on a single-day on Thursday. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, of the total cases, 7,846 people have recovered so far while the death toll due to coronavirus in the national capital now stands at 398. The minister added saying that 82 coronavirus deaths were reported in Delhi in last 34 days while 13 were reported on a single-day on May 27.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia said the total deaths recorded on Friday due to COVID-19 are 82 in Delhi, including 69 late reporting cases. "82 deaths were added to the toll yesterday, out of these 13 took place in last 24 hours while 69 happened over last 34 days but the information has been corroborated now", he said. Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Total #COVID19 positive cases in Delhi stands at 17386 including 1106 cases that were reported yesterday. 7846 people have recovered so far. Till now, the death toll is 398: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/5siPuQJmiw — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

82 deaths were added to the toll yesterday, out of these 13 took place in last 24 hours while 69 happened over last 34 days but the information has been corroborated now: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0RfGcI1rwM — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Sisodia said there is no need to panic, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi is around 50 per cent. A tweet by PTI quoted him saying that there is no need to visit hospitals without symptoms of COVID-19 and stated that 80-90 per cent cases recovering in home isolation.

India's coronavirus tally mounted to 1,65,799 on Friday with the highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 89,987 are active cases while 71,105 people have been cured and discharged. So far, 4706 have died in the country due to coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.