New Delhi, October 4: India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, the total tally in the country mounted to 65,49,374. Of the total cases, 9,37,625 are active cases while as many as 55,09,967 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. With 940 new fatalities, the death toll in the country rose to 1,01,782, the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Will Modi Govt Have 'Rs 80,000 Crore in Next One Year' to Buy and Distribute Doses? Adar Poonawalla Asks.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India currently stands at a high of 83.84 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,42,131 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,89,92,534 up to October 3. How Will India Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once Developed? Will It End Coronavirus?

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/SOSDBZl3Qn — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,30,861 cases. The state reported 14,348 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With 278 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 37,758. Apart from Maharashtra, several other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 34.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,031,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Till Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world stood at 34,791,855 and the fatalities rose to 1,031,528, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).