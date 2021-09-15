Lucknow, September 15: COVID-19 vaccination has crossed nine crore-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary of the UP government, Navneet Sehgal, gave the information through a tweet. In his tweet, Sehgal also shared an age-wise graphical reresentaion of people, who received COVID-19 vaccines. Mumbai Becomes First District in India to Administer Over 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses.

Among the vaccinated people, more than half are above sixty years of age. COVID-19 cases in the state witnessed a downwards trend. The state, on Tuesday, recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the the infection count to 17,09,587 and with one death the toll rose to 22,884. Notably, in Maharashtra also close to seven lakh people have been vaccinated. COVID Vaccination is Our Shield, Protection, Effort to Ultimately Extinguish the Disease: VK Paul.

Here Is The Tweet By Navneet Sehgal:

Meanwhile, In inida, close to 77crore people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jabs.The number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India and the number who have completed the vaccination schedule in the country are the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said. Presently, about 60.7 per cent of the adult population in the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

