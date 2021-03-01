Patna, March 1: All the people in the state of Bihar will be vaccinated against the coronavirus free of cost, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday, as reported by the news agency ANI. "Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. Such facility will be made available even at private hospitals, it will be facilitated by the state government," said Kumar.

Not only in the government operated ones, immunisation against the virus at private hospitals will also be undertaken without any charged in the state. This comes in line with the NDA election campaign promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccine to the citizens in Bihar if voted to power. COVID-19 Vaccination Second Phase Begins, Those Above 60 and Over 45 With Comorbidities To Be Vaccinated; Know How To Register for Vaccine on Co-WIN Portal.

In the last 24 hours, Bihar reported around 27 new COVID-19 cases taking the total toll to 262534. So far around 1541 have died in the state owing to coronavirus and 260594 recoveries have been reported. As of now there 398 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Co-WIN App: How To Register To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In India, Documents Required For The Process; All You Need To Know.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India entered its second phase on Monday, wherein people above the age of 60 years will be administered with the vaccine all over the country. Those over 45 years of age, if they have any medical condition, will also be provided the vaccination in this phase. Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccination has also begun at the private clinics where each dose is valued at Rs 250.

