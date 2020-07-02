New Delhi, July 2: The vaccine against coronavirus being developed by pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila was granted approval by India's drug regulator on Thursday. The company is now permitted to undertake the phase 1 and 2 of clinical trials, which would involve administration of the potential vaccine doses on humans. COVAXIN: India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Given DGCI Nod, Human Trials in July.

"Permission for Phase I and II clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee," a Health Ministry official was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Zydus Cadila is India's second coronavirus vaccine candidate to receive approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The governmental body had, on Monday, granted permit for clinical trials to Bharat Biotech.

'COVAXIN', the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Pune-based National Institute of Virology, was allowed to begin its clinical trials involving humans in July.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella, while speaking to reporters after receiving the DCGI permit, said the vaccine would roll-out by as early as end of 2020. The vaccine would definitely by end of this year, he said.

India, with a caseload of over 6 lakh, is awaiting the release of vaccine to control the pandemic. Three months after the virus outbreak, the disease continues to rage across the country. The health officials claim that the peak of coronavirus - which signals the subsequent downfall in daily infections - is yet to arrive in the nation.

Nearly a dozen credible candidates have emerged across the world, with two of the leading pharmaceutical entities - US' Moderna Therapeutics and UK's AstraZeneca also initiating third phase of the clinical trials. The latter is confident of rolling the first set of doses by as early as September this year, if it is granted the final safety approval by England's drug regulator in the preceding month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).