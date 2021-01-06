New Delhi, January 6: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a statement to warn users against downloading "fake apps" named after CoWin, which will be the key to register for COVID-19 vaccination. The warning was issued after it was brought to the notice of authorities that a number of fake applications named after CoWin have been uploaded on Google Play Store and Apple App store.

The official version of the application is yet to be launched. The Health Ministry stated that an announcement, followed by adequate publicity, would be made after the CoWin application is officially released for download. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Administered to Over 1 Million People in Russia.

Statement Issued by Health Ministry

Some apps named "#CoWIN" apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 6, 2021

"Some apps named 'CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Govt, are on App stores. Don't download or share personal information on these. Dept official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Health Ministry said.

The CoWin app, one launched, will be required to be downloaded for registering oneself for inoculation against coronavirus. The users would have to feed in the required personal details to register themselves for the vaccination.

Notably, the two vaccines approved by the government are based on a double dose regimen. A person inoculated with the first shot would be given the second dose after a period of about 28 days. The government aims to inoculate a population of around 30 crore by July.

