Delhi, December 12: In one of the biggest online frauds in Delhi, a director of a security services firm was duped of Rs. 50 lakh via a fraudulent transfer from his bank account. The cybercriminals reportedly made the transaction without asking for a one-time password (OTP). They fraudulently withdrew Rs 50 lakh by repeatedly giving him missed calls on his mobile phone.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place on October 19. On the day, the victim was bombarded with calls from unknown numbers between 7 pm and 8:45 pm. He picked up a few calls while ignoring the others. He was shocked to his core upon checking his phone sometime later. The victim found transactions worth Rs. 50 lakh through RTGS. Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru: Doctor Duped of Rs 43,000 While Trying to Buy German Shepherd Online.

What Really Happened?

With the new modus operandi, online thugs are targetting the victims. A number of RTGS transactions worth over Rs 50 lakh were carried out by crooks from the current account of the man’s company. Initial inquiry revealed about Rs. 12 lakh were transferred to one Bhaskar Mandal’s account while Rs. 4.6 lakh went to one Avijit Giri. Rs. 10 lakhs went to two separate accounts. Sextortion: Delhi Man Duped of Rs 16 Lakh by Fraudsters After 'Video Sex' With Woman, Complaint Lodged.

The cops carried out the fraud without needing the OTP. Cops suggest that the accused might have used "SIM Swapping" technique. With this, fraudsters gain access to the customer’s SIM card or may obtain a duplicate SIM card with the number registered with the customer’s bank account. According to another officer, the fraudsters may have overheard the OTP being mentioned via IVR through a parallel call.

Investigations suggested that the masterminds of this fraud might be based in Jharkhand's Jamtara. The recipients could be just the account holders who may have given their accounts on rent to the crooks, the reports suggest.

