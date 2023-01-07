Mumbai, January 7: Fraudsters are finding new ways to dupe gullible people of their hard earned money. In another case of cyber fraud, an unidentified person who posed as a hospital receptionist duped a Bandra (West) resident into sharing details of his bank account and UPI before cheating him of Rs 33,000 on Friday.

Indian Express quoted police as saying that 32-year-old Danish Sheikh who works as a clerk at a medical store, has registered a complaint with the Bandra police. SIM Swap Fraud: Safety Tips to Protect Yourself From Banking Scam and Prevent Fraudsters From Getting Access of Your Mobile Phone

Danish in his complaint said that he was attempting to book an online doctor’s appointment for his brother-in-law, at the request of his sister and called a number he found online for Habib Hospital, Dongri. The person who picked the call said that he was a receptionist at the hospital and asked Danish to open a link sent via WhatsApp. Online Fraud: Woman Duped of Rs 18,000 by Asking To Pay Rs 6 by Fake Courier Company in Uttar Pradesh

When Danish opened the link, it asked for his personal information, bank account number, UPI ID and PIN which he entered. Later, he was informed that an appointment was made with Dr Jain for 4 pm. However, when at around 5 pm, his sister called him after visiting the hospital, she informed him that Dr Jain had left the hospital two years ago.

Later, when Danish checked his account balance, he was shocked to find that Rs 33,100 had been debited at 12.33 pm without his consent after which he went to Bandra police station to register a complaint.

The Bandra police have registered a case under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and sections 66C, D of the IT Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

