Cyclone Amphan to Concentrate Into Depression Today, Likely to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 16

Cyclone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, May 15: Cyclone Amphan will concentrate into a depression on Friday and is then expected to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 16 after a two-week long delay, the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a 'well marked low pressure area'. In the wake of the current weather conditions, the IMD has declared a cyclone alert for the Indian coastline across Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 onwards and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast. Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati: IMD Releases Names of Upcoming 169 Cyclones in 13 Countries in Indian Ocean & Arabian Sea.

The IMD further informed that an associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels which is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on today, May 15. The weather agency added that the system will further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the same region by May 16 evening. It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve northnortheastwards towards north Bay of Bengal during May 18-19. 'Amphan' Cyclone Warning Issued Amid Low Pressure Formation Over Arabian Sea, BoB.

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet Weather on Thursday said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan. It added saying that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20. Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Skymet Weather, tweeted saying that cyclone Amphan will move along east caost of India, brushing Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast.