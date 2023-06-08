Mumbai, June 8: The BMC has prepared for the likely consequences of the weather system over the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone or a deep depression.

At sites where there is flooding or waterlogging, arrangements have been made for workers and pumping equipment. Additionally, it has equipment in place to deal with fallen branches and trees and aid the fire department in removing them. Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker Map on Windy: Depression Over Arabian Sea Likely to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm, Mumbai May Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Real-Time Status.

Teams have been established at the ward level to alert residents and notify them of temporary shelters in case water does penetrate communities.

The India Meteorological Department predicted on Tuesday that a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, will travel northwest and build into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic storm, according to the Met office, will become a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning.

With each passing hour, the ferocious Cyclone Biparjoy gets stronger and more intense. This first storm, which is coming out of the Arabian Sea, will have a big impact on when India's monsoon season will start.

Meteorological experts claim that the cyclone's present course tilts towards the north, reducing the possibility of major damage to countries like India, Pakistan, Oman, and others. The following 72 hours will however prove to be extremely crucial as the cyclone's intensity increases. Cyclone Biparjoy Dates in Mumbai & Konkan: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Expected? IMD Warns Low Pressure Area Likely to Form in Arabian Sea, May Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Parts of Maharashtra.

Further, IMD forecasts indicate that the storm is anticipated to trigger precipitation in the regions of Saurashtra and south Gujarat from June 9 to 11.

