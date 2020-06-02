Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3

Cyclone Nisarga satellite graph. (Photo Credit: IMD)

Mumbai, June 2: Cyclone Nisarga, which will turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, is likely to make a landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Nisarg cyclone will cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman on June 3, close to Alibag during the afternoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been put on alert as the storm gained momentum on Tuesday. Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

The deep depression is currently about 280 km west of Panjim (Goa), 450 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 670 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). The sea condition is rough to very rough over Arabian Sea till evening of June 3. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts till June 3.

Track the Movement of Cyclone Nisarga Live on This Map:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Nisarga will turn into severe cyclonic storms and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra as a precautionary measure.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the severe cyclonic storm would have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3. It must be noted that Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast in June this year, after May 1961. The cyclonic storm will affect Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and neighbouring states.