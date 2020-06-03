Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Says Wall Cloud Region of Cyclonic Storm to Enter Mumbai and Thane District During Next 3 Hours, Records Wind Speed at Mumbai's Colaba at 72 Kmph

Satellite imagery of Cyclone Nisarga 1. (Photo Credit: IMD)

Mumbai, June 3: The India Meteorological department on Wednesday said that the wall cloud region of cyclonic storm will enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next 3 hours. The IMD also said that thunderstorm with rain and wind of speed 20-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Narnaul, Bawal, Rewari during next two hours. Hail precipitation is very likely over and nearby Narnaul during next one hour.

Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

Adding more, it said, "The right side of the wall cloud region passes through coastal Maharashtra covering mainly Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai & Thane district during next 3 hours. Landfall will commence in 1 hr & process will be completed during next 3 hrs."

SCS-"NISARGA":- THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE WALL CLOUD REGION PASSES THROUGH COASTAL MAHARASHTRA COVERING MAINLY RAIGAD DISTRICT. IT WILL GRADUALLY ENTER INTO MUMBAI AND THANE DISTRICT DURING NEXT 3 HRS. LANDFALL WILL COMMENCE IN 1 HR AND THE PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HRS pic.twitter.com/8eJPcrgccx — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

IMD said that Northeast sector of the eye of severe cyclonic storm is entering into land of Maharashtra. Also, rainfall continuing in Maharashtra coast, while wind speed at Mumbai's Colaba was 72 KMPH at 12.30 pm.

THE CENTER OF THE SEVERE CYCLONE "NISARGA" IS VERY CLOSE TO MAHARASHTRA COAST. LANDFALL PROCESS STARTED AND IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HOURS. THE NORTHEAST SECTOR OF THE EYE OF SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “NISARGA” IS ENTERING INTO LAND. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

RAINFALL CONTINUING IN MAHARASHTRA COAST. MUMBAI (COLABA) REPORTED 72 KMPH WIND SPEED AT 12:30 IST. pic.twitter.com/IqNiMTyktR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people who live in temporary or weak houses will be shifted to relief camps, adding that precautions would be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering the prevalence of COVID-19. He had also asked people to stay indoors for two days. Also, ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the movement of public on beaches, promenades and other places near to the coastline.