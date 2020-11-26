Chennai, November 26: The death toll after the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar had crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast has surged to five, according to reports. All deaths were reported in and around Chennai, reports said. No official confirmation, however, has been made. The electricity supply in several areas remained disrupted hours after the landfall by cyclone Nivar.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclone Nivar crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast late night and early Thursday morning with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph. On its way, the cyclone uprooted several trees and power lines especially in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry.

The cyclone brought heavy rains that caused flooding in streets in low-lying areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told a news channel that power supply will be restored in a phased manner on Thursday itself. According to the IMD, the cyclone has weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map.

"The cyclone would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next six hours and into a depression by subsequent six hours," said the weather department. Twenty five teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

