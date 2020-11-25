Chennai, November 25: Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall, on Wednesday, with cyclone Nivar expected to cross the state late in the evening or night.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD,  Cyclone Nivar is set to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a “very severe cyclonic storm” late on Wednesday. "The Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST today over southwest Bay of Bengal," said IMD. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

Several areas in Tamil Nadu are getting lashed by  heavy rainfall. According to IMD, Chennai has received  120 mm rainfall from 0830 hours on Tuesday till 0530 hours on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a state wide holiday in wake of cyclone Nivar making landfall on Wednesday. People are advised not to get out of their homes. Puducherry has imposed section 144  before Cyclone hits the union territory. Cyclone Nivar to Make Landfall Today; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on High Alert, 22 NDRF Teams Deployed at Areas Likely to be Affected.

See the Pictures Here:

Almost 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar. 312 people have been shifted to relief centres in Chennai. There are 77 centres that are ready to occupy.

 

