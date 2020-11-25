Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today pic.twitter.com/3sNbhU3ri3
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020
Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes Chennai as #CycloneNivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today
Chennai/Meenambakkam received 120 mm rainfall from 0830 hours yesterday till 0530 hours today, as per India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/04PVft591E
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020
Almost 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar. 312 people have been shifted to relief centres in Chennai. There are 77 centres that are ready to occupy.
