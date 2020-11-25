Chennai, November 25: Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall, on Wednesday, with cyclone Nivar expected to cross the state late in the evening or night.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm

Nivar

over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST today over southwest Bay of Bengal," said IMD.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD, Cyclone Nivar is set to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a “very severe cyclonic storm” late on Wednesday. "