Dead Insect Found in Biryani: Puducherry Restaurant Ordered to Pay Compensation, Serve 10 Free Plates of Biryani to Customer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Puducherry has ordered a local restaurant to pay financial compensation and provide 10 free plates of biryani to a customer after a dead insect was discovered in his meal. The panel ruled that serving contaminated food constitutes a severe "deficiency in service" under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The judgment follows a complaint filed by P. Sundarakumara Manikandan against the eatery, Briyani & Co. The incident occurred on December 8, 2025, when Manikandan and a friend, Mohammed Niyasudeen, dined at the restaurant and discovered a dead fly inside their food.

Customer Documents Contaminated Meal

Following the discovery, Manikandan recorded video footage and took photographs of the contaminated meal, citing highly unhygienic conditions. He initially sought INR 1,30,000 in compensation for health risks, negligence, mental agony, and legal fees. After an unsatisfactory response to his initial legal notice, he escalated the matter to the consumer forum. The consumer commission-comprising President S. Mouttouvel and members A.S. Suvitha and G. Arumugam-noted that Briyani & Co. failed to appear before the forum despite receiving formal notices. Consequently, the proceedings were conducted ex parte (without the restaurant's participation). Bugs Found in Chicken Biryani of Mehfil Restaurant Ordered From Swiggy in Hyderabad, Pics Surface.

Forum Rejects Restaurant’s Denial

While the commission found the submitted photographic evidence lacked absolute clarity, the video recordings unequivocally established the presence of a dead insect. Furthermore, the panel highlighted a major inconsistency in the restaurant's credibility. In a public response to a Google review posted by Manikandan, the management had acknowledged the incident, apologized, and promised corrective measures. However, this directly contradicted their formal legal reply, which denied all liability. Hyderabad Shocker: Customer Disgusted After Finding Cockroach in Biryani at Popular Restaurant in Jubilee Hills (Watch Video).

10 Plates of Biryani as Restitution

Holding the establishment strictly liable for distributing unsafe food, the commission ordered Briyani & Co. to pay INR 10,000 to the complainant for mental agony and service deficiencies, along with INR 3,000 to cover litigation expenses. In an unusual directive to ensure consumer restitution, the panel additionally mandated the restaurant to supply Manikandan with 10 plates of freshly prepared Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani free of charge. The order specifies that the food must comply fully with food safety standards and be delivered at a rate of two plates per week over five consecutive Sundays.

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