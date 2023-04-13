Mumbai, April 13: To the surprise and happiness of his family, a 65-year-old truck driver who had been thought to be dead showed up outside his home on Tuesday in the Digha neighbourhood of Patna.

Following a mistaken identification of a body found by the police close to bridge number 88 at Digha Ghat, the family of Devan Rai conducted his funeral three days prior. The truck driver's murder was allegedly committed by a local politician named Nilesh Mukhiya, together with his brothers Suresh Prasad and Umesh Prasad, according to Rai's kin. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Preserves Body of Man Who Died in 2021 Thinking He Will Cheat Death and Come Back to Life.

Following Rai's homecoming, Nilesh's followers erroneously accused Nilesh and his family of a murder, causing a commotion in the neighbourhood and encircling Rai's family members. Rai, Chanu Devi, his wife, and their daughter-in-law are being detained by Digha police while being questioned. Rai told the police that on Saturday, someone came to him and drove him to Khagaul in his car, after which he was transferred by train to Kanpur. The latter also claimed that on Tuesday, he was dropped off at Khagaul station by the same individual, who then drove him home in the afternoon.

On the other hand, Nilesh claimed that Rai's family had tarnished his and his brothers' reputations, everybody can see the truth, and now the police should look into the situation in its entirety. He told the media that he was falsely implicated in the fictitious murder case and that he and his brother would have been imprisoned for no good cause if the accused had not appeared. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Drowning in River in Guna, Locals Hang Body Upside Down From Tree To Bring Him Back to Life.

According to the police, a body was discovered on April 9 in the vicinity of the Digha police station. For identification purposes, the police called the Rai family. They verified that the body belonged to him, and they filed a FIR for murder. In this instance, appropriate action will be taken following a thorough investigation, they added.

