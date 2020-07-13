Kolkata, July 13: Hours after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's body was found hanging at his residence in West Bengal's Hemtabad, the cops have recovered a suicide note from his shirt pocket. Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Police informed that in the suicide note, the deceased has mentioned the name of two persons who are responsible for his death. "A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death", the tweet read.

Giving details about the investigation, the West Bengal Police stated that Ray's dead body was found hanging from the verandah ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia, Deben More, Raigunj, Uttar Dinajpur on Monday morning. In a series of tweets, the West Bengal Police said that all necessary steps of investigation such as use of tracker dog, visit of forensic experts are being taken. The post mortem is yet to be done. "People are requested not to jump on speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions and to wait for the investigation to complete", another tweet by the West Bengal Police read.

A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death...(2/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) July 13, 2020

The body of the BJP MLA was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. Ray was the MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur. Earlier in the day, BJP President JP Nadda took to Twitter and termed the incident as 'extremely shocking and deplorable'.

Nadda took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal and said the incident speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the state. "The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this", the tweet read.

