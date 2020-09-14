New Delhi, September 14: Deepak Kochhar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. After being diagnosed with coronavirus, Deepak Kochhar has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. According to reports, he is asymptomatic. Chanda Kochhar Money Trail-V: Videocon’s Dhoot Complicit in Rs 64 Crore Payout to Kochhar.

Deepak, the husband of former ICICI Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar, was arrested by the ED on September 7 in connection to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. Kochhar was arrested after he allegedly refused to cooperate in the probe after being summoned by the agency. He has been remanded to ED custody for further questioning till September 19 by Special PMLA court in Mumbai. Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan 'Scandal'; Timeline of The Case.

Tweet by ANI:

Deepak Kochhar, arrested in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon Case, tests positive for #COVID19; admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MamdBIbsRx — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Deepak, an entrepreneur who heads the NuPower Renewables, came under the radar of probing agencies after a series of investigative reports revealed that his company had allegedly received kickbacks after a big-ticket loan was sanction to the Videocon Group by the ICICI Bank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).