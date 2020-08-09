New Delhi, August 9: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced the ministry will stop the import of 101 defence items "beyond given timeline" to boost indigenous production in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India. In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said the Defence Ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. Atmanirbhar Bharat: To Curb Imports From China, Modi Govt to Bring 371 Items Under Indian Standards Regime.

The import embargo will be implemented in phases between 2020 and 2024, the minister said. Following the decision, the domestic industry will receive contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore within the next six to seven years, he added. The list includes high technology weapon systems like "artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, radars and many other items", the Centre said in a statement.

The list also includes wheeled Armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), with an embargo date of December 2021, "of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore," Singh said. Indian Government Bans 47 More Chinese Mobile Apps.

Full List of Defence Items on Which Import Embargo Has Been Imposed:

"This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces," the minister said.

