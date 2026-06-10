Dehradun: Husband Pressured Wife for S*x Determination Test, Kicked Her in Stomach and Tried To Electrocute Her; Unborn Child Dies

A man from Haryana has been booked after his pregnant wife allegedly suffered severe injuries during an assault that led to the death of her unborn child. The incident was reported from Baluwala village under the Sahaspur police station area, where the woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's father, the accused had been pressuring his wife to undergo a s*x determination test for her unborn child. When she refused, he allegedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment, culminating in a violent assault on June 8. Pune Shocker: Techie Assaults Wife Over Payment for Mangoes Worth INR 850, Case Registered.

Pregnant Woman Alleges Assault Over Refusal to Undergo S*x Determination Test, Fetus Dies

The complainant, Sher Singh, alleged that his daughter Seema was married to Bablu, a resident of Didwadi in Panipat, Haryana, around seven years ago. According to the complaint, Sher Singh learned on June 8 that his daughter had been assaulted. He alleged that Bablu was pressuring Seema to undergo a s*x determination test and became violent after she refused.

The complaint further alleges that the accused assaulted Seema and attempted to kill her through electrocution. When family members arrived at the house, they were allegedly prevented from entering. Sher Singh then contacted the police. Mumbai Horror: Married Woman Asks Lover to Remove His Pants, Cuts His Private Parts in Santa Cruz East.

Woman Referred to Hospital, Fetus Dies

According to the complaint, Seema was later taken to the Sahaspur police station and subsequently sent to the government hospital in Sahaspur for treatment. Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to Doon Hospital in Dehradun.

Medical examination at the hospital confirmed the death of the fetus, according to the complaint. Sher Singh alleged that Bablu kicked and punched Seema in the stomach during the assault, leading to the loss of the unborn child. The woman remains under medical treatment, and her condition was reported to be critical.

According to the complaint, the couple initially had a normal married life and later became parents to a daughter. The complainant alleged that tensions began after the birth of their first child, with the husband and other members of the family expressing dissatisfaction. He further claimed that the situation worsened after the birth of the couple's second daughter.

When Seema became pregnant for the third time, Bablu allegedly began pressuring her to undergo a s*x determination test, which is prohibited under Indian law. The family alleges that repeated harassment and violence followed her refusal.

Police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint. According to Sahaspur Kotwali SSI Manmohan Singh Negi, an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. Authorities have not yet publicly commented on the specific allegations, and the matter remains under investigation.

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, s*x determination tests are prohibited in India except for specific medical purposes permitted by law. The legislation was enacted to prevent s*x-selective practices and protect the rights of unborn children. Police are continuing to investigate the allegations and gather evidence related to the case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).