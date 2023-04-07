Mumbai, April 7: In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttarakhand, parents of a Class 2 student were taken aback when their son started calling them 'Ammi' and 'Abbu'. Soon after their child started referring to them as 'Ammi' and 'Abbu', the parents knocked on the doors of the Dehradun district magistrate (DM).

Reportedly, the Hindu parents of the Class 2 student have raised objections to the use of Urdu words 'Ammi' and 'Abbu' in an English textbook. According to a report in the Times of India, the parents claimed that their child started calling them 'Ammi' and 'Abbu' after he read a chapter in the English textbook of the school. Mumbai Shocker: Man Caught Red-Handed Recording Videos of Women Passengers Onboard Sinhagad Express for Three Days, Handed Over to Kalyan GRP.

Acting on the parent's complaint, the district magistrate has now ordered a probe. Reports also suggest that Uttarakhand's education department has sought "academic advice" in connection with the matter. In his complaint, Manish Mittal, the father of the Class 2 students said that their seven-year-old son started addressing them as 'Abbu' and 'Ammi' after he read the Urdu words in his textbook.

Instead of using 'Abbu' and 'Ammi', the man has demanded the Urdi words to be replaced with 'mother' and 'father' respectively. Following this, a probe was ordered into the matter. Pradeep Rawat, the Chief education officer who is heading the inquiry said, "We have spoken to the complainant, the boy's father. It was a caricature in which the main character, Amir, is addressing his parents as 'ammi and abbu'." Wrong Portrayal of Freedom Fighters in Textbooks Should Be Corrected: Par Panel.

He further added, "It seems these two words were picked up by the child. We are taking academic advice and a probe in the matter is underway following which appropriate action will be taken." Meanwhile, a senior official said that the English textbook has been part of the study material of the ICSE board. The official also said the textbook has been taught for years and is published by a Hyderabad-based publisher.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).