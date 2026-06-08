Dehradun Shocker: Woman Dies Days After HIV Diagnosis in Uttarakhand; Husband, 4 Relatives Booked for Concealing Illness

A man and four of his family members have been booked in Dehradun after his wife died shortly after being diagnosed with HIV, with the woman's family alleging that the husband concealed his medical condition before marriage. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the allegations. The case was registered in the Premnagar area of Dehradun after a complaint was filed by the deceased woman's brother, as reported by TOI. According to the complaint, the husband and his relatives allegedly failed to disclose his suspected serious medical condition before the marriage, information that the complainant claims was crucial to the marital alliance.

The woman's family has alleged that the concealment came to light only after she was diagnosed with HIV. She reportedly died within days of the diagnosis, prompting her relatives to approach the police. Dehradun Shocker: Woman Locked in Toilet for 10 Months After Twins’ Birth in Uttarakhand.

Police have booked the husband along with four members of his family, including his siblings. Authorities said an FIR has been lodged based on the allegations, and an investigation is underway to verify the claims and establish the sequence of events leading up to the woman's death.

Officials have not yet announced any arrests in the case. Investigators are expected to examine medical records and gather statements from family members and other relevant witnesses as part of the inquiry. Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants Near Silver City Mall in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).

Police have not publicly disclosed the specific legal sections invoked in the FIR. However, the investigation will focus on whether there was deliberate concealment of medical information before the marriage and whether any criminal liability arises from the circumstances described in the complaint. Authorities have urged caution against drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed.

The case has drawn attention to the issue of transparency regarding serious medical conditions in matrimonial arrangements. Legal experts note that disputes involving alleged concealment of significant health information can lead to both civil and criminal proceedings, depending on the facts established during the investigation. For now, police say the matter remains under investigation, and further action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).