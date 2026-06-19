Dehradun Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies with Chance of Early Drizzle, High of 33°C

Dehradun residents can expect a mainly clear day on Friday, 19 June 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C. While the overall conditions are set to be predominantly sunny, a brief period of light drizzle is forecast around midday, with a 6% chance of rain, before clearing up. The actual temperature will hover around 32°C in the early afternoon, but the 'feels like' temperature could reach a warmer 36°C due to humidity levels at 47%.

Current Weather in Dehradun, India — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C High 33°C Low 24°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 47% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Dehradun — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 6% 6 km/h 14:00 33°C Clear sky 20% 7 km/h 16:00 33°C Clear sky 28% 9 km/h 18:00 30°C Clear sky 20% 7 km/h 20:00 28°C Clear sky 2% 6 km/h 22:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 00:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h

Dehradun, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, the sky is expected to remain clear, with a low chance of rain diminishing significantly by the evening. Winds will be gentle, moving at around 7 km/h. As the day progresses into the night, temperatures will gradually decrease, with a low of 24°C anticipated overnight. By midnight, the temperature will be around 24°C, with no chance of rain and calm winds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).