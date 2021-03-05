New Delhi, March 5: A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself along with her two children following an argument with her husband in Subhash Place area of Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, on Thursday the woman had sought permission for going to her native place Madhubani in Bihar for the Mundan ceremony of their child. But this turned into an argument. Thereafter, the husband left for work. After he left the woman hanged herself along with the two children. UP: Farmer in Aligarh Hangs Himself After Electricity Department Officials Hand Over Rs 1,50,000 Power Bill.

"The husband of the woman was on his job. After coming back from work he saw them hanging from the window. The door of the room was closed from inside and he broke it open with the help of neighbours," said Usha Rangnani, DCP North West.

They were married about five years ago, Rangnani said, adding that the bodies have been sent to a hospital for postmortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).