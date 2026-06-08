Delhi: 3 Air India Planes Damaged After Aircrafts Parked at IGI Airport Get Hit by Ground Equipment Following Heavy Rain and Winds (Watch Video)

Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday after sudden, severe wind and rain caused unanchored ground support equipment to collide with them. The private airport operator confirmed that all three aircraft were immediately taken out of active service for safety inspections and repairs following the incident.

Equipment Shift During Inclement Weather

According to statements from the airport operator, the collision occurred when ground equipment belonging to both Air India Engineering and IndiGo shifted from its designated positions due to sudden, high-velocity winds. The free-moving machinery rolled into the stationary aircraft parked on the Terminal 2 tarmac. Air India and IndiGo to Cut Domestic Flights From June 1 Amid Rising ATF Jet Fuel Prices, Low Summer Demand.

3 Air India Aircraft Damaged at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport

NEW: Chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after three parked Air India aircraft were taken out of operation after ground support equipment collided into them following heavy winds and rain on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 4.40 pm in the parking… pic.twitter.com/bG651BIl9e — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 7, 2026

The airport operator noted that the sudden shift in weather conditions was unexpected. Officials stated that Air Traffic Control (ATC) had issued no advance weather warnings or alerts to the airport administration or operating airlines regarding the imminent storm. Air India has declined to comment officially on the incident.

Impact on Operations and Repairs

While Air India has not issued a formal statement, an internal airline source indicated that the damage was not entirely isolated to a single carrier. "Along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions," the source stated, requesting anonymity. Engineering teams have already completed initial damage assessments on the fleet. Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight AI2802 Lands Safely at IGI Airport After Engine Fire Alert During Final Approach.

According to the airline source, two of the three affected Air India planes sustained minor surface damage and are expected to return to commercial operations shortly. The third aircraft suffered more significant structural impact from the ground equipment and will require a prolonged maintenance window before being cleared for flight.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).