New Delhi, January 26: For the third consecutive day on Friday, the air quality in Delhi continued to be in 'severe' category at several stations across the national capital, owing to unfavourable meteorological and climate conditions. The air quality at Aya Nagar plummeted to 'severe' category with PM2.5 at 455 and PM10 at 400 or 'very poor' while CO reached at 103 or 'moderate', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 p.m.

At Bawana station, the PM 2.5 reached at 423, in the 'severe levels'’ while the PM 10 was at 339 or 'very poor'. The AQI at ITO also remained in 'severe' category with PM2.5 reaching at 448 and PM10 at 352, or 'very poor'. The CO was recorded at 104 or 'moderate'. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips Into ‘Severe Category’ at Several Monitoring Stations in National Capital.

The PM2.5 at Punjabi Bagh also reached 414, in the 'severe' category while PM10 was at 276 or 'very poor' and NO was at 113 or 'moderate'. The air quality at Jahangirpuri air quality monitoring station also entered into 'severe' category with PM2.5 at 429 and PM10 412.

The PM2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 491 and PM10 at 438 -- both in the 'severe' category. The NO2 was at 137 and CO was at 109, in the 'moderate' levels. The air quality at Mandir Marg station was also in 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 418 and PM 10 at 352 or 'very poor'. At Mundka, the AQI remained in the 'severe' category with PM2.5 at 449 and PM10 at 352 or 'very poor'. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Turns Into ‘Gas Chamber’, Air Quality Index in Severe Category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. However, the AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM2.5 at 350 or ‘very poor’ and PM10 at 212, in the ‘poor' category.

