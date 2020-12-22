New Delhi, December 22: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday as the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 329. The concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants increased since Monday and as a result, the AQI rose up to this this level the following day. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuesday stood at 329. In its forecast, SAFAR had said that the PM10 pollutants would increase to 293 on Tuesday and PM2.5 would rise up to 168, which comes under the 'very poor' category. Air Pollution Shortened Average Indian Life Expectancy by 5.2 Years: Report.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. On Monday, the AQI in the national capital had entered the 'very poor' category. The average air quality remained also remained 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and 'poor' in Gurgaon and Faridabad. According to CPCB's Sameer app, the AQI was 391 in Ghaziabad, 366 in Greater Noida, 363 in Noida, 289 in Faridabad and 271 in Gurgaon.

On Sunday, the average AQI was 346 in both Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, 333 in Noida, 294 in Faridabad and 262 in Gurgaon. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), if the AQI in any region is in the 'very poor' category, it may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may lead to breathing discomfort to people.

