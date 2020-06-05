Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's Secretary, 3 Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 5: The Secretary of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and three more staffers from the Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Speaking to IANS, Goel said he himself has tested negative for the infection, as per the reports which came on Friday. "My secretary fell ill last week and later was tested Covid positive. Following which we sealed the Speaker branch of the Assembly and the samples of 26 people were sent for testing. The reports came on Friday and three more people have tested positive. I have also tested negative," Goel told IANS.

The Speaker said the branch will reopen from Monday. Meanwhile, cases were also reported from the office of the divisional commissioner. "A total of eight officials have tested positive from the office," an official told IANS. Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are COVID-19 positive, while at least 13 people from the office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor have tested positive so far. Around 20 Delhi Metro Employees Test Positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus infection has also affected a number of government offices including that of the Health Minister, Delhi Secretariat and district magistrates. So far, a total of 25,004 Covid cases have been reported from Delhi and the death toll has reached 650.