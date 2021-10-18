Ahmedabad, October 18: A shocking incident of fraud has come to light where a Delhi-based businessman was duped of nearly Rs 3 crore by fraudsters from Ahmedabad on the pretext of getting attractive returns after investing in a land seal deal. According to a report by TOI, the victim of the fraud on Sunday filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police alleging that three men from Ahmedabad duped him of Rs 3 crore in the garb of getting investment returns in the deal.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old man Vikram Zunzunwala, is a resident of Greater Kailash in New Delhi. He runs a steel scraping and moulding business. In his FIR, the man said that the accused named Mohit Bajania and Rasik Bajania, both residents of Viramgam, and Rajesh Shah, resident of Navrangpura, cheated him of Rs 2.67 crore.

The report quotes Zunzunwala saying that the trio made him buy 12 bigha land in Vithlapur in Ahmedabad saying that the land will cost Rs 12 lakh per bigha in 2014 and later it would be sold for Rs 50 lakh per bigha. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Demands Unnatural Sex From Wife, Beats Her Up After She Refuses; Case Registered.

The man said that he paid Rs 3.84 crore in different transactions in a year between October 2014 and August 2015 to the trio, but they did not transfer the land in his name. Sometime later, they returned Rs 1.47 crore to Zunzunwala but as they did not return Rs 2.67 crore following which he approached the police and filed a complaint of cheating, breach of trust against the three men.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).